Sweden's Migrant Crime Wave Becomes Top National Story As Media's Lies Backfire

A story from Fox News covering Sweden's "migrant crime wave" is now the top story nationally, according to Google News. In their quest to attack President Trump for any possible reason, the lying media made up a fake news story claiming Trump spoke of a non-existent "terror attack" which occurred Friday night in Sweden. In fact, Trump never said there was a "terror attack" in Sweden, he said people should look at what's happening in Sweden to see how their country is being destroyed by "refugees." "Here's the bottom line, we've got to keep our country safe," Trump said at his rally Saturday. "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible."