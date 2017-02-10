Arrest while working at fun park led to Arizona woman's deportation

On a dark morning in December 2008, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies knocked on the door of a home in west Mesa. They were there to find a woman suspected of committing a felony, namely working with fake documents at a miniature golf course and water park.

Fairly quickly on that Tuesday, just before 6 a.m., Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos told the deputies what they needed to know to arrest her. She verified her name and said she indeed worked at Golfland Sunsplash, an amusement park about 2 miles away.

That arrest in 2008 was part of a well-publicized attack on illegal immigration by then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and then-Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas. Both men had vowed to use their local offices to crack down on a national problem. Both men said they would do so, in part, by going after employers who hired people without the proper documents.